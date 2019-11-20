CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury on Nov. 14 handed up two indictments, one against a Potsdam man in connection to a burglary and the other against a Hogansburg man accused of driving drunk with children in his car.
Brenden W. Narrow, 29, of 111 Sissonville Road, Potsdam, is charged with felony second-degree burglary and the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment against Mr. Narrow incorrectly lists the contempt charge as a felony.
The indictment charges on June 26 in the town of Potsdam, Mr. Narrow intentionally damaged property belonging to another person and, on July 11 in the town of Potsdam, unlawfully entered his own residence with the intent to commit a crime and intentionally disobeyed or resisted a lawful process or other mandate of a court.
Stephen M. Thomas, 25, of 479 Roosevelt Road, Hogansburg, is charged with four counts of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and one count of misdemeanor DWI.
The indictment lists the four felony counts against Mr. Thomas as driving while intoxicated followed by the correct vehicle and traffic law number for the aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law.
The indictment charges on June 23 in the town of Massena, Mr. Thomas operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated and did so while he had four children, ages 8, 6, 5 and 1, in the vehicle with him, elevating the charge of aggravated DWI to a felony.
