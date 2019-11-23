CANTON — The following people were indicted Thursday by the St. Lawrence County grand jury:
David Bedore, 38, of 18 Circle Drive, Conifer, is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The indictment charges on two occasions between May and June 2018 in the town of Piercefield in St. Lawrence County, Bedore subjected a person younger than 11 years old to sexual contact without that person‘s consent and by forcible compulsion.
Michael D. Wells, 33, of 112 Cherry St., Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on July 9 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Wells possessed two or more items of lab equipment, precursors chemical reagents or solvents in any combination with the intent to make methamphetamine.
Jesse Blackmon, 40, of 2 Willow St., Massena, is charged with third-degree and fourth-degree counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on July 6 in the village of Massena Mr. Blackmon possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it and in the amount one eighth ounce or more.
