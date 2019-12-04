CANTON — The following people were indicted Nov. 27 by the St. Lawrence County grand jury:
Philip Roberts, 36, of 110 Main St., Richville, is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, while Janelle Roberts (Brown), 27, of the same address, is charged with second-degree assault.
The indictment charges around June 2015 in St. Lawrence County, Philip Roberts and Janelle Roberts caused physical injury to a child less than 7 years old.
The indictment also charges around February 2016, November 2017 and between February and March 2018, Philip Roberts engaged in forced oral sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old.
Allan R. Addison, 44, of 110 Bishop Ave., Massena, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
The indictment charges at around 3:30 p.m. on June 23 in the village of Massena, Mr. Addison damaged another’s property in an amount exceeding $250.
Sharnel W. Molina, 20, Lynn, Mass., and Jeffery O. Cordero, 30, Boston, are charged with four counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on July 19 in the town of Potsdam, Ms. Molina and Mr. Cordero possessed heroin, other substances containing heroin, cocaine and other substances containing cocaine.
Adam A. Phillips, 37, of Allentown, Pa., Rachel L. Holmes, 39, of 59 Haggert Road. Apt. 5, Ogdensburg, and Tysheem D. Ceruti, 25, Syracuse, are charged with one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Ceruti is charged with an additional count, and Ms. Holmes is charged with an additional two counts.
The indictment charges on July 2 in the town of Morristown, Mr. Phillips, Ms. Holmes and Mr. Ceruti were in possession of substances containing cocaine, and Ms. Holmes and Mr. Ceruti were in possession of cocaine.
