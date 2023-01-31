LOUISVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board expects to be in the north country for four to six days and take 12 to 18 months to investigate a horrific accident over the weekend that killed six solar farm workers.
The six-person NTSB team will “examine areas of human performance, survival factors, motor carrier factors, highway factors and vehicle factors,” according to NTSB Safety Board Member Tom B. Chapman. “We’re interested in issues related to the safe transportation of workers, as well as occupant protection and the overall safety of medium-size buses of the type investigated in this crash.”
He said their arrival in the area begins the “first steps in a lengthy investigative process.”
“It’s a very, very thorough process investigating a complete examination of the facts, as well as coordinating with other agencies and other parties involved,” Mr. Chapman said, that will eventually lead to “determination of the probable cause of the accident.”
The NTSB is encouraging witnesses or anyone with relevant information to either email witness@ntsb.gov or call 866-328-6347.
New York State Police Public Information Officer Brandi M. Ashley said the NTSB’s involvement was triggered by the number of deaths. They investigate any traffic accident that results in five or more people dead.
Mr. Chapman said it’s too early in the investigation to comment on whether or not speed was a factor, and if seatbelts were used on the bus. All six people who died had been riding the bus.
“We’re not far enough along in this investigation yet to know if seatbelts were involved on this part bus,” he said.
The bus is owned by an LLC based out of Weedsport called LBFNY solar. Their president, Jim P. Begley, confirmed on Monday morning that the 2013 Chevy Express bus was taking workers to a job site. LBFNY’s website’s projects section lists two solar farms in Madrid and one in Chaumont. The bus was traveling on State Route 37 when a Penske rental truck, a 2021 Freightliner, crossed the center line and collided near Coles Creek. Mr. Chapman said the truck had been rented to “a motor carrier” with the driver the sole occupant. Both drivers were among the injured taken to Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals for treatment. A spokesperson for St. Lawrence Health, which operates the two hospitals, said they couldn’t give updates without the patients’ names, which haven’t yet been released. Earlier reports indicated some of the injured were taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. On Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said none of them were taken to CHMC.
Mr. Chapman said it’s too early to comment on the number of passengers the bus was rated for, and if LBFNY has been cited in the past for any vehicle safety violations.
“I believe there were 15 passengers total on board. It’s my understanding that’s not beyond the capacity of the bus, but I don’t know the total capacity,” he said.
When asked about LBFNY’s safety record, Mr. Begley referred a reporter to his LinkedIn account, where he wrote that he is “proud to lead crews which have worked over 500,000 man hours with out (sic) a lost time accident.”
Mr. Chapman said NTSB will be “looking at conditions at the time, the weather, the road conditions, maintenance records, operating history of the company involved and the drivers, the operators as well.” He added that NTSB investigators will “look back several days prior to determine [the drivers’] activities in advance, and the extent to which their activities may or may not have contributed to the accident.”
Mr. Chapman said early indications are that weather “does not appear to have been a significant factor.”
Mr. Molloy said it’s “still too early to say if weather was a factor. We’re certainly working with local people and we’ll get weather reports from the region to understand the weather at the time of the crash.”
The six victims of the crash were identified through obituaries on Monday evening.
They are Alejandro Vazquez Valdez, 45, Jesus Martinez Parra, 44, and Pedro Pablo Galicia Ignacio, 29, all three of Puebla, Mexico; Abel De Jesus Lopez Lopez, 39, and Jonatan Hernadez Gomez, 25, both of Chiapas, Mexico; and Jose De Jesus Aguirre Tronco, 35, of Vigencia, Mexico.
A memorial mass for the six will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport. They will all be buried in Mexico. Local arrangements are with Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.
St. Lawrence County coroner James M. Sienkiewycz has ruled that all six people killed in Saturday morning’s bus crash died from accidental blunt force trauma.
