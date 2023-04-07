Nurse practitioner transitions into behavioral health with CPH

Amanda Ross, FNP-BC,

POTSDAM — Amanda Ross, FNP-BC, has been with Canton-Potsdam Hospital for eight years, and her most recent career path has brought her to the organization’s Behavioral Health team.

Ms. Ross is in the process of completing her Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certification with SUNY Polytechnic University, and is expected to complete her designation in the fall of 2023.

