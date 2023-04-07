Nurse practitioner transitions into behavioral health with CPH

POTSDAM — Amanda Ross, FNP-BC, has been with Canton-Potsdam Hospital for eight years, and her most recent career path has brought her to the organization’s Behavioral Health team.
Ms. Ross is in the process of completing her Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certification with SUNY Polytechnic University, and is expected to complete her designation in the fall of 2023.
Upon joining CPH, she worked with the Potsdam Pain Management medical team, where she would spend the first six years of her career with the hospital.
“I then transitioned into a leadership opportunity through CPH in 2021, and became the Director of Clarkson University’s Student Health Services. This was an exciting and challenging role, as I began at the emergence of COVID-19 in New York State. I am truly proud of our entire community and health system for banding together and caring for one another during this stressful period of time, and it certainly left a lasting impression on me,” Ms. Ross said.
“COVID was a main factor in affecting everyone’s mental health during these last few years. During this time I felt compelled to shift my focus to the ongoing mental health concerns and demand, so I began to augment my education in this direction,” she said.
Upon shifting her focus to psychiatric medicine, Ms. Ross noted she hopes to improve mental healthcare outreach and services within the regional community and improve accessibility.
“Through this specialty that is dear to my heart and of which I am passionate about, I will provide a well-rounded and holistic approach to care that utilizes both my family medicine background and new psychiatric training,” she said.
As a member of the behavioral health department, she will be providing services though the CPH Outpatient Substance Use Disorder program at 12 Elm Street, and within the inpatient rehabilitation program on the Hospital’s main campus, both in Potsdam.
“I am excited to remain within the CPH family through St. Lawrence Health, and continue to care for our local community members by offering compassion, kindness, knowledge, and skills to those in need,” Ms. Ross said.
