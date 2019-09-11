POTSDAM — Over 24 nurses, physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners participated in neonatal simulation trainings, recently held at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. This training was coordinated by the departments of emergency medicine, pediatrics, and the birthing unit.
The event was organized and led by Dr. Julie Vieth, in conjunction with pediatricians Dr. Kathleen Terrence, and Dr. Heather Jones and nurses, Laurie Mousaw, Barbara Bromley, and with support from the education department under Amy Nugent, and Catherine Pomerleau, Director, Respiratory/Sleep Services.
Clinicians were provided access to computerized manikins simulating real life scenarios, and hands-on educational modules. Neonatal and maternal simulators were used to demonstrate infrequent medical emergencies that practitioners must be able to recognize and quickly treat.
“Simulation is a way of bringing to life those kinds of medical conditions that we see infrequently but ones that we must always remain up to date on, and ready to act on, as they are time sensitive,” said Dr. Vieth in a press release from the hospital. “We frequently use simulation in healthcare education but also as a way of encouraging communication techniques that are essential within the healthcare arena. We can also use simulation to implement patient safety measures by recognizing patterns of behavior performed in a safe and nurturing environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.