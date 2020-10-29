PLATTSBURGH — Both incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator from Canton, see the northern border with Canada as a positive source of economic opportunities, and they pledge to do their best to see that it continues.
New York’s 21st Congressional District includes about 200 miles of the 5,525-mile expanse, traversing the St. Lawrence River and a stretch of shared land boundary.
Stefanik said that, in her six-year tenure, she has delivered significant border-related results to the district.
She pointed to how, in her first term, she was the Republican lead on the Promoting Travel, Commerce and National Security Act of 2016. That legislation, which was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama, in part allowed pre-clearance for Amtrak riders crossing the border and for smaller rural border crossing facilities to house both U.S. and Canadian border personnel.
Getting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was critical; helped level the playing field, including for dairy farms; and will result in further growth, Stefanik said.
Earlier this year, she and fellow Congressional Northern Border Caucus co-chair Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, introduced the BOUND (Border Officer Utilization for National Defense) Act, which would require minimum staffing levels at the northern border.
She also cosponsored the Protecting America’s Food and Agriculture Act of 2019, signed into law in March, which allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to add 240 new agriculture specialists each year. Stefanik said the number serving the North Country had dwindled down to just one, and stressed the importance of bringing such areas of expertise to the border.
The congresswoman additionally secured funding in appropriations bills over two years for a $215 million project to expand the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry’s CBP cargo facility.
Cobb referenced the border-related opportunities for manufacturing, education, farming, tourism and health care, and the shared success that comes with Canadian partnerships.
She said reasons to have a strong border included preventing human and drug trafficking.
If elected, she plans to work with other members of Congress and senators who represent the northern border in order to communicate its importance for the north country.
Cobb believes the border system in the north is very effective, noting a good relationship with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, CBP and ports of entry.
“I think we have those positive relationships and my goal would be to keep them.”
In the near-term, the safe reopening of the border — which has been closed to nonessential travelers since March 21 due to COVID-19 — will be critical, Stefanik said.
She added that, when the pandemic first hit, she worked to ensure essential workers such as those in health care could still cross the border and that trade could continue.
Though the north country has recovered faster than any other region in the state, Stefanik said, tourism-based businesses and Canadians who own property on this side of the border have been greatly impacted.
Cobb said she hears frustration from people over the loss of summer tourism, impending challenges for winter tourism and the lack of a plan for moving forward. Such a plan should factor in infection rates on both sides of the border, trade, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism, she added.
Cobb tied the uncertainty surrounding the border’s closure to her oft-reiterated critique of President Donald Trump’s administration for having “no realistic or consistent federal (COVID-19) response.”
In July, Stefanik and Higgins co-led a letter from northern border congressional representatives to acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair advocating for the two countries to craft a comprehensive framework for a phased, regional reopening of the border.
Earlier this month, when it was announced that the restrictions were again extended to Nov. 21, Blair tweeted that, “Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”
Stefanik interpreted that as a shift in rhetoric toward the metrics-based, phased reopening she and other members have advocated for through conversations at numerous levels with officials such as Wolf and the Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., border staff, fellow representatives and businesses.
Asked what she was hearing from Canadian counterparts about what they would like to see from the United States before giving the go-ahead to reopen, Stefanik said there had been much media focus on what was happening in the United States and argued there needed to be more of an understanding of how low COVID-19 rates were in places like the north country.
“They (Canadians) also want certainty because their businesses are being impacted on the Canadian side,” she added.
Stefanik believes preserving the U.S.-Canada partnership is a priority throughout the long-term closure, and cited how Canada is an important military ally and there are families on both sides of the border.
“I think our cross-border relationships are going to be strengthened.”
The congresswoman said she and Higgins have spoken about creating guidelines that would help avoid such stringent border restrictions if similar public health crises arise. She sees that as an opportunity for bipartisanship and to learn what did and did not work.
“I think putting forth recommendations in the future will be important to make sure that we are prepared for future pandemics.”
Both Stefanik and Cobb support another round of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program as well as further COVID-19 relief to help shore up businesses that depend on the border.
Stefanik additionally stressed the need for adequate staffing once the border reopens, and Cobb noted municipalities and local governments will need funding in order to continue to provide crucial services.
The candidates were asked whether they supported the ongoing restrictions in principle from a public health perspective.
Stefanik said she did not, pointing to how any outbreaks in the north country have been localized to a nursing home or prison and her belief that there are safe ways to reopen.
Cobb said Canada has every right to protect its citizens, as the U.S. should be doing all it can to protect Americans, and that public health strategies should be put first.
Stefanik expected the U.S.-Canada relationship to continue whether Trump is re-elected or former Vice President Joe Biden wins.
“I think it’s one of those areas of economic opportunity and economic strength that both parties understand.”
Cobb believes a Biden presidency would let science lead the way when it comes to COVID-19.
“I think a Biden presidency will rebuild relationships, not only with Canada, but with other world leaders.”
