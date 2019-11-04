POTSDAM — Village police on Nov. 2 charged Damien M. Degroot, 20, New York City, with misdemeanor resisting arrest. He also was cited with disorderly conduct.
Police said at 4:37 a.m. on Bay Street in the village, while responding to a noise complaint, Mr. Degroot was found to be yelling while in their presence and, while attempting to place him under arrest, he resisted.
Mr. Degroot was issued tickets returnable to town court.
