LOUISVILLE — A one-acre plot of land along the Wilson Hill Causeway will be getting a new field office to support the state Department of Environmental Conservation, thanks to the New York Power Authority.
The authority has started construction on the new field office building that will support DEC’s work on the Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area and other local Habitat Improvement Projects in the north country.
The DEC is responsible for the operation and management of the Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area and the Habitat Improvement Projects associated with the authority’s land management.
The 3,400-square-foot centralized office being constructed by Bette & Cring, LLC of Latham will be located adjacent to the Wilson Hill boat launch in Louisville. It will accommodate the personnel and equipment needed to manage the work, which includes ensuring that each Habitat Improvement Project is maximizing the benefit to the St. Lawrence River Valley environment, while minimizing travel time and costs for maintenance activities across the region.
Construction of the field office building is expected to be completed this fall.
NYPA officials said the building will support its commitment to various environmental projects that were part of 2003’s 50-year license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to operate the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project.
Randall C. Young, DEC’s Region 6 regional director, said the new building will better support their critical work in a large region.
“The territory spans more than 40 miles along the St. Lawrence River and includes more than 25 different locations that provide critical habitat for regionally important fish and wildlife species, including sturgeon, walleye, loons, turtles and more,” he said in a prepared statement.
Bryant Bullard, NYPA’s regional manager for Northern New York, agreed.
“The Power Authority appreciates the DEC’s support in managing vital Habitat Improvement Projects in the North Country,” he said in a statement. “This new site office building will be an important asset as we work closely with our sister agency to protect the region’s wildlife.”
