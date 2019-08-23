MASSENA — The New York Power Authority is reminding members of the public to be aware of potential changes in water conditions on the St. Lawrence River and along its shoreline.
Water continues to be released from the Long Sault Dam in the St. Lawrence River, which could cause significant changes in water conditions leading up to Long Sault Dam and in the South Channel. Temporary signage posted at various locations around Robert Moses State Park are in place cautioning the public to be aware of changes to water conditions both upstream and downstream of the Long Sault Dam.
Members of the public should:
Always use caution on the river and riverbanks
When boating, keep back a minimum of 800 feet – more than two football fields – from all dams – the Iroquois Dam in Waddington, the Long Sault Dam spillway on the South Channel and the Robert Moses Power Dam in Massena – on both the upstream and downstream sides
Swim only at Barnhart Isle Beach
Be aware of changing river conditions and strong currents that could pose a hazard to swimmers in any area and be dangerous for boaters and fishermen.
Outflows from Lake Ontario are established on a weekly basis by the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board.
