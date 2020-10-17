MASSENA — New York Power Authority crews will begin to remove the docks and buoys along the St. Lawrence River in the vicinity of its St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project beginning the week of Oct. 19.
Docks and buoys will be removed from Howard Park, Whitaker Park and Old Milk Factory in the town and village of Waddington; Massena Intake, Hawkins Point, South Channel and Massena Country Club in the town of Massena; and Sand Island in the town of Louisville. Work will begin in the town of Waddington.
This action is taken to ensure the safety of workers and to avert damage to boats, docks and buoys during spells of sub-freezing temperatures. The removals are expected to take place over a two-week period, but will depend on weather conditions.
NYPA officials will notify the public when the docks and buoys are to be reinstalled in the spring of 2021.
