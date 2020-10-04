WHITE PLAINS — The New York Power Authority Trustees on Sept. 23 authorized $13.3 million in expenditures to help meet requirements for the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project’s operating license.
The funds will be used primarily to complete work on several Habitat Improvement Projects and recreation facilities in the north country that were part of the settlement agreements supporting the new license. The agreements also provide for the Power Authority to construct a facility to be used as a field office for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to facilitate the agency’s work monitoring and maintaining the HIPs.
“The Power Authority is pleased that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recognizes the value of the HIP work NYPA has already completed,” said Bryant Bullard, NYPA Northern New York regional manager in a press release. “We are eager to continue work on these Habitat Improvement Projects and to fulfill the relicensing commitments.”
The funds will be used to continue work on various Habitat Improvement Projects including an expansion of a project to build habitat for nesting terns, a state listed threatened species. Additionally, the approved funds will be used to refurbish an historic bath house at Long Sault Campground and to build a small office—on NYPA project grounds — for the DEC so that ongoing monitoring of habitat commitments can occur locally.
The St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project’s operating license requires the Power Authority to ensure ongoing management of the HIPs operation and maintenance efforts that will maintain compliance of the projects for the term of the 50-year license. Through a funding agreement with NYPA, the DEC has taken on the role to operate the HIPs and ensure each is performing as expected and that the Authority remains in compliance. The territory spans over 40 miles from end-to-end and includes over 25 different sites of the various HIPs. A centralized office will accommodate the personnel and equipment needed to perform this work.
