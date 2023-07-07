CANTON — St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien has dropped out of the race for county sheriff.
“After great consideration and in consultation with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for St. Lawrence County Sheriff,” O’Brien wrote in a press release Friday.
In June, O’Brien lost the Republican primary to Patrick R. “Rick” Engle, a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office detective.
Engle ended election night with 2,913 votes to O’Brien’s 1,575.
Despite the loss in the primary, O’Brien would have appeared on the ballot in November on the Conservative Party line.
On Friday, O’Brien said he was declining the Conservative Party endorsement.
“It has been a pleasure and one of my greatest honors serving the community for the last 20 years. I respect the Republican electorate and will move forward with the next chapter in my life. I sincerely appreciate all of our supporters, their time, and dedication to my campaign,” O’Brien wrote in his press statement.
Engle said he would continue to campaign for the November election.
“I’m going to get out there, meet the people, talk to everybody, attend town hall meetings and keep in touch with the volunteer services, your fire departments and rescue squads,” he said. “They seem to be the pillars of the community. They seem to know what is going on.”
Engle said he had no plans for O’Brien in his administration and would be naming Detective Sergeant Shawn McGarger as his undersheriff.
“Shawn is a great officer and a better man,” Engle said.
In his statement, O’Brien thanked the Conservative Party for its confidence in him.
“I am looking forward to a brighter, more peaceful, and positive future for me and my family,” O’Brien said.
Engle wished O’Brien well in his written statement.
“I would also like to thank the citizens of St. Lawrence County for all your support over the last six months. I have been overwhelmed by all your kind words of support,” he said.
A Lisbon resident, Mr. Engle has been in law enforcement for over 22 years, seven as a county detective.
The General Election will be on Nov. 7. Local races will include seats in most towns and villages in the county.
Andrew Gardner contributed to this story.
