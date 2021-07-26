MASSENA — An objection that was filed with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections regarding the Massena Republican caucus was not upheld during a vote last week.
The objection alleged that the Board of Elections did not receive proper notice of the Massena Republican caucus.
The required notices were published by local media for the two July 8 caucuses — one to nominate candidates for village mayor and the second to nominate candidates for town supervisor, town council, town justice and town clerk.
“The objection was not upheld. That means that one voted to uphold and one voted to reject. Because it was not unanimous, the objection was not upheld,” St. Lawrence County Board of Elections Commissioner Thomas Nichols said.
He said that, because the objection was not upheld, the caucus was considered valid, as were the candidates.
If it had been deemed invalid, it would have meant that the caucus was not valid and there would have been no time to hold another one.
The last day to hold a caucus was July 22, and legal notices would have been required 10 days prior to the caucus. Individuals who had been nominated during the caucus would need to wage a write-in campaign or something similar to be considered for one of the offices.
During the caucus, Susan Bellor, who currently serves as a council member, was nominated for town supervisor, newcomers Patrick Facteau and Adrian Taraska were nominated for town council, and incumbent Jeannine Brouse was nominated for town clerk. There were no nominations for town justice or village mayor.
During the Massena Democratic Party caucus, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy and council members Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Albert N. Nicola announced their intentions to not seek another term.
Members nominated current village trustee Gregory Paquin for mayor, incumbent Joseph Brown for town justice and newcomer Kyle White for one of the two council seats.
No nominations were made for town supervisor, the second town council seat or town clerk.
