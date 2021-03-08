OGDENSBURG — Just moments after unanimously and enthusiastically passing a resolution naming Steven P. Lawrence the new executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, the authority Board of Directors reluctantly passed a resolution to pay out vacation time to Wade A. Davis, the former executive director of the agency. Mr. Davis resigned in January 2020. His last day of work was one day after his hiring anniversary date.
When Mr. Davis was hired on Jan. 16, 2006, management confidential employees were fully vested in vacation time on their anniversary dates. When Mr. Davis resigned, one day into his 15th year with the authority, he was owed seven weeks of vacation time, expect for 4½ hours he took on his last day. The resolution passed Thursday called for paying Mr. Davis for 275 hours at his rate of $63 per hour, or $17,378.
Before voting, board Treasurer Christopher B.T. Coffin asked if this policy had been addressed.
“I want to make sure that our current policy addresses this sort of an issue,” he said. “So that earned time and vacation time is based on periods served, rather than having it all become due on the anniversary date.”
The policy has been changed, board Chairman Vernon “Sam” Burns said, so benefits are earned each pay period. Mr. Burns added that legal counsel was sought before agreeing to bring the payout to a vote.
Board member David D. King asked for and was granted an executive session to discuss the matter. Mr. King was the only board member to vote against approving the payout.
Mr. Davis left the authority to become the director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority in Shreveport, La.
Mr. Lawrence served as interim director for more than a year before being officially appointed Thursday.
“This is very long overdue,” board member Megan J. M. Whitton said. “We are very grateful and lucky to have had Steve get us through this last year and moving forward.
“We are excited to see what else he can do,” she added.
“I will endeavor to persevere and I appreciate your support,” Mr. Lawrence said.
