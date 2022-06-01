OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is waiting to hear if $5.8 million from New York state originally slated for the suspended harbor deepening project can instead be used to extend a Port of Ogdensburg dock.
In April, the OBPA board passed a resolution acknowledging that financial difficulties are preventing it from moving forward on the $29.5 million harbor deepening project that was initially estimated at $11.4 million. Between the federal funding and a portion contributed by the state Department of Transportation, there’s an $11.4 million gap that the OBPA would have to cover, which it can’t afford. The project would have modified a 300-by-500-foot section of the federal channel to an authorized depth from 19 feet to 27 feet.
Part of that money is $6.1 million from the state DOT that the OBPA in turn gave to the Army Corps of Engineers. OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said about $300,000 of it was spent on bid work and design. The corps will return the remaining $5.8 million to the OBPA, which will either give the money back to the state or spend it on the dock expansion, depending on what the DOT decides. The dock expansion would extend a 1,200-foot dock by another 50 feet, which would make more space for ships to load and unload.
“When that money comes back to us … we’ll ask the state what they want to do with it,” Mr. Lawrence said. “The state’s been more than helpful on all our projects. They stepped in at the last minute with this (original amount of) $6.1 million and (the harbor deepening) didn’t happen.”
He says the OBPA is in the process of planning to move forward with the dock work.
“We hope to get started on the dock expansion this year,” Mr. Lawrence said.
He said they’re now coming up with cost estimates to see if $13.2 million, most of which is committed grant funding, will cover the entire project.
