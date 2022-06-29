OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority board is calling on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to veto a bill that would ban the OBPA and other governmental agencies or authorities from using salt mined outside the United States. Authority officials say it would lead to a loss of good-paying port jobs.
The Buy American Salt Act, which has passed both houses of the state legislature, is awaiting the governor to either sign the bill into law or veto it.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said a big part of their business is importing Canadian salt and then adding a chemical to it that lowers the salt’s melting point before American companies sell it to “environmentally sensitive areas,” like municipalities in the Adirondack Park. They import about 92,000 tons of salt annually, and imported 138,000 tons in 2021, about 75% of which was Canadian.
“They use less of it. It’s more environmentally friendly ... it’s more effective. It’s a better product,” he said. “It’s something we’ve been doing for the last three years.”
OBPA board member Nicole A. Terminelli introduced the resolution urging Gov. Hochul to deny the bill, which passed unanimously. A Democrat representing Massena, she is also a member of the St. Lawrence County legislature. Ms. Terminelli had to recuse herself from discussion and voting of a similar resolution the county board passed on Monday night with full bipartisan support.
“This is a huge revenue stream for us here at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority,” Ms. Terminelli said during the Wednesday afternoon OBPA board meeting. “It provides living wage jobs to ILA members.”
ILA is short for International Longshoremen’s Association, a labor union representing longshoremen who work the Port of Ogdensburg.
“I feel the need to bring this (resolution) and bring voice to the north country,” Ms. Terminelli said. “Our version of how this hurts us is not heard.”
She said “Buy American” legislation is “on surface value, a fantastic way to support our economy in New York state.” However, it doesn’t guarantee their salt would come from New York.
“It could be in Pennsylvania or Ohio or who knows where else,” she said.
OBPA Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said although the salt bill will hurt the OBPA’s business, they generally agree with buying American products. Recently, they opted to buy more expensive American equipment for the port, he said.
“Over the past couple of years, buy American has been a big push of ours,” Mr. Burns said. “We knew it would cost us additional funds. Because it was buy American, we did that.”
“However in this case, we could lose American union jobs here at our port. The spinoff income from those jobs in Northern New York ... to us is quite significant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.