OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will look into the Alternate Essential Air Service, AEAS program to keep jet service in and out of Ogdensburg International Airport.
The airport’s Essential Air Service provider, SkyWest Airlines, announced in January that it will cease EAS service this spring, although the U.S. Department of Transportation is requiring the company to stay until a new carrier is found.
The OBPA Board of Directors received two bids for the EAS contract, both of which were ultimately rejected. One came from Boutique Air and the other from Air Charter Express. The DOT rejected Air Charter’s proposal because it didn’t meet the minimum EAS standards. The OBPA board rejected Boutique, which was offering flights on propeller airplanes that hold eight or nine passengers, because the board said didn’t meet its minimum standards.
Board members on Thursday passed a resolution directing staff to research the AEAS program. Although board members didn’t mention any airlines by name, they said they’re going to reach out to AEAS carriers at airports in the south.
One of those, according to an article published in January by ch-aviation, an airline news site, is Contour Airlines. Contour offers flights to regional hubs in the south on 30-passenger Embraer E135 jets from regional airports in Tupelo, Miss. and Muscle Shoals, Ala. to larger hubs in Nashville, Tenn. and Charlotte, N.C.
Contour also has interline agreements with American Airlines, which means travelers would buy one ticket and be able to transfer from Contour at the regional airport to an American Airlines flight at the larger airport without having to check in twice, including seamless baggage transfer. Contour took over in Muscle Shoals in January from EAS carrier Boutique Air.
The article also explains the difference between EAS and Alternate EAS.
“Instead of the DOT paying compensation to an air carrier to provide EAS, the department can provide direct financial assistance to a community, to be spent in a way that better suits its needs,” it reads. “For example, communities may use the assistance for more frequent services with smaller aircraft, on-demand air taxi services, scheduled or on-demand surface transport, purchasing an aircraft, or regionalised air services.”
OBPA Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said board members don’t have anything against Boutique. The air carrier just isn’t what they’re looking for.
“They’re a fine airline, a fine company. we of course wish them well. For our plans for the airport and the traveling public, we need to do everything possible to have jet service to a regional hub, and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” he said during a Thursday OBPA board meeting. “We think that’s what the Bridge and Port Authority and Ogdensburg International Airport needs to do to grow for the future, and that’s why we’re doing what we’ve done today.”
