OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is waiting for more information on options for an Essential Air Service contract.
One of the two EAS proposals the OBPA received for Ogdensburg International Airport has been shot down by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The other didn’t seem to impress the OBPA board’s Facilities Committee, which took no action on the proposal this week.
Ogdensburg’s EAS provider, SkyWest Airlines, announced in January that it will be pulling out of the city airport. The two replacement proposals OBPA received came from Rome, N.Y.-based Air Charter Express and San Francisco-based Boutique Air, Massena International Airport’s EAS provider.
Right off the bat, Airport Manager Stephanie L. Saracco said, “Air Charter Express does not meet the minimum standards for the DOT.”
“They have notified them they don’t meet the minimum criteria,” she said.
Boutique offered two destination options. Both would shuttle 14,976 seats on a total of 1,872 scheduled flights per year on pressurized twin-propeller Pilatus PC-12 airplanes that seat eight or nine passengers. Boutique is offering a two-year contract or four years.
The first option for destinations is 18 weekly non-stop, round-trip flights, 11 to Boston Logan International Airport and seven to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Boutique’s second destination option is also for 18 weekly flights, 11 to Westchester County Airport and seven to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
OBPA board members said the total number of enplanements from either option, the number of passengers boarding from Ogdensburg, would be around 6,000.
“This is nothing against Boutique, but their proposal doesn’t fit, I think, with our short- or long-term plans,” said Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, who chairs the full OBPA Board of Directors. “I think we’ve conditioned the region that we’d offer jet service out of our airport … jet service offers a different level than what we’re talking about today. That’s what I think we need to look for, if we’re really going to keep investing in the airport … and expand our base of passengers we attract to the airport. Unfortunately a nine-passenger plane does not do that.”
“I think the public needs to know what we’re up against to accept a smaller plane and a smaller enplanement load,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said.
SkyWest offers flights on 50-passenger jets. If Ogdensburg sees 10,000 enplanements in one year, the Federal Aviation Administration gives $1 million to the airport.
However, Mr. Lawrence said the FAA grant is great to have but “not anything that helps us with running the airport or paying our debts.”
“With (a smaller airplane), it really is going to make it difficult for us to sustain financially, and as you all know, it’s tough now,” he said. “We want to do what’s best. The general community has to decide on some of this too. It’s not all us. USDOT wants input too.”
Board members also said they don’t think Boutique flights to Westchester County Airport in White Plains is a good option. Passengers landing there would have to take public transportation to get to a larger hub in New York City.
“If White Plains is a destination you can’t get out of, how does that qualify for the intent of a major hub?” Mr. Burns asked.
Ms. Saracco said that as long as some EAS flights go to a larger hub, they’re qualified.
“As long as they go to a major hub, Baltimore or Washington, that’s considered a major hub,” she said.
Ms. Saracco said the closest major hub to Ogdensburg is in Newark, N.J., but that’s not in either of Boutique’s proposals.
She said Boutique is requesting a hangar in Ogdensburg, which doesn’t have one to spare. The company would likely have to fly to Massena to use a hangar during the cold season.
“A logistical question for me would be in inclement weather, not only does our airport have to be ready and open for business, the near airport has to be open and ready for business for morning flights,” Ms. Saracco said.
She said the OBPA has three options — accept Boutique’s proposal, reject the proposal or “something called alternative EAS.”
“(T)hat is a program that is funded by the DOT, but Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority would be making the contract with an airline,” she said, adding that there are “pluses and minuses with that, pluses and minuses with rebidding, pluses and minuses with Boutique.”
Ms. Saracco and the board verbally agreed to learn more about the alternative EAS program and come back to the full board with more information.
“I did ask the DOT if they would speak to (Mr. Lawrence and Chief Financial Officer Patricia A. Nisco), the Facilities Committee, in a conference call just to answer any questions you may have,” she said.
Ms. Saracco said there is an advantage with Boutique — it has interline agreements with American Airlines and United Airlines. That means passengers could book an Ogdensburg ticket and smoothly transfer to an American flight.
“They would handle all the baggage. You check in once in Ogdensburg and continue on without having to check in to another airline,” she said.
The EAS program was developed after the airline industry was deregulated in 1978. The EAS program was put into place to guarantee air service to underserved communities. EAS subsidizes commuter airlines across the country to serve approximately 140 rural areas, including six communities in upstate New York: Watertown, Jamestown, Massena, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake/Lake Placid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.