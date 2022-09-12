OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials at their October meeting will consider a resolution formally asking the Canadian government to stop requiring cross-border travelers to use the ArriveCan app to enter the country.
ArriveCan is required for all travelers entering Canada. It’s free to download from both the Google Play and Apple stores. The user and all travelers in the party have to upload images of their enhanced driver’s license or passport, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Within 72 hours of arriving at the border, travelers need to go into the app and generate a ticket before being allowed to enter Canada. The Canadian government had been requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the country. Canada dropped that requirement earlier this year.
In August, OBPA officials and members of the authority’s board of directors made comments criticizing the app. They say travelers might find it cumbersome, or worry that personal information stored in the app could be leaked through a hack or glitch.
During the Sept. 6 OBPA board meeting, Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said he’s among those travelers.
“At least in my opinion, the ArriveCan app and the requirement hurts cross-border travel,” he said. “I traditionally go to Canada a lot for pleasure, mostly. I haven’t been over since they came up with the app. That’s quite unusual for me. I know there’s a lot of others who don’t want to go through that for one reason or another. I know some of our elected representatives are requesting the Canadian government remove that. I think we should add our name to that list come next month.”
“It’s definitely a barrier for people,” OBPA board member Nicole A. Terminelli added.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence noted that although they’re recapturing some bridge automobile traffic lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, truck traffic remains down.
The August bridge traffic report shows the month’s auto crossings totaled 35,661, down 45.82% from 2019. The OBPA compares its monthly numbers to 2019 because that’s the level they want to see.
“It’s a little bit reassuring we’re on the right track” with auto traffic, Mr. Lawrence said, adding that a difference between 40% and 50% is “the number we’re looking for.”
The bridge traffic report lumps truck traffic into a category marked “all other crossings.” That number for August was 5,830, down 12.37% from 6,663 in August 2019.
Mr. Lawrence attributed that disparity to COVID-19 vaccination requirements for cross-border truckers and the ArriveCan app.
“That’s just been a drag on cross-border travel,” Mr. Lawrence said when discussing truck traffic.
The bridge report shows the OBPA took in $123,383 in bridge revenue last month, down from $254,554 the same month in 2019.
