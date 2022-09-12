OBPA may request end to ArriveCan

The U.S. approach to the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials at their October meeting will consider a resolution formally asking the Canadian government to stop requiring cross-border travelers to use the ArriveCan app to enter the country.

ArriveCan is required for all travelers entering Canada. It’s free to download from both the Google Play and Apple stores. The user and all travelers in the party have to upload images of their enhanced driver’s license or passport, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Within 72 hours of arriving at the border, travelers need to go into the app and generate a ticket before being allowed to enter Canada. The Canadian government had been requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the country. Canada dropped that requirement earlier this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.