OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials discussed the possibility of a new marketing and brand campaign to go along with $18 million of improvements slated for Ogdensburg International Airport.
The discussion took place during the OBPA Facilities Committee’s March meeting, where they spoke virtually with Julie Margot from Margot Designs, based in Canada.
Ms. Margot, who specializes in signage and wayfinding, suggested authority officials consider taking down inconsistent signage in the area around the airport.
“We wanted more than plain green and white signs ... some kind of branding,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence told the committee.
Ms. Margot noted that coming off of the international bridge, there’s a sign that’s just a pictogram of an airport pointing toward the turn off of the bridge. After that there’s another sign that simply says “airport.” The first sign in the area clearly pointing to Ogdensburg International Airport is coming in from Morristown, she noted.
“We just looked at three signs and not one are identical, none have anything in common,” she said.
Ms. Margot suggested all the signs be identical. She added that if they were to pay to rebrand the airport, the signs could be made to conform to any new color schemes. During Ms. Margot’s presentation over Zoom, she showed the committee photos of airports around the United States that did an entire branding overhaul and had directional signs on roads around the airport matching it to avoid confusion for out-of-area travelers.
“Once you get off the bridge, if you’re French or English, you’d have no trouble finding the airport ... and other things there,” she said.
The issue is they have to come up with a way to pay for it.
“It’s not like the terminal will go unsigned or anything” if it turns out funding isn’t available, Mr. Lawrence said.
OBPA Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns suggested they could work with the Department of Transportation to find new signage, adding “we need to do that now.”
“What we have now is inadequate. Other airports have better signage ... they’re absolutely correct. You have to be consistent in what you’re showing. Ours is not,” he said.
Also during the meeting, Anthony M. Adamczyk, OBPA director of economic development, talked about green energy ideas that could be incorporated into the finished design “to make this entire complex renewable.”
He floated the idea of building rooftop solar panels over the covered parking area. He also suggested adding electronic vehicle charging stations.
“The play is it would be a revenue generator for the airport,” he said, “a value-added pay service.”
The OBPA board in November voted to sign a deal with the state Department of Transportation to start the $18 million project.
The project will involve constructing a new jet bridge to accommodate additional aircraft types and improve customer boarding. To accommodate current and future airlines at the airport, additional ticketing counters will be installed. The project also includes installation of a dedicated rental car counter, the governor’s office said when announcing the grant in September.
The terminal renovation will add a convention center that can be used while the airport runs. It will be available to the public, and designed so public use won’t interfere with airport operations. There will also be Wi-Fi upgrades and a new HVAC system aimed at preventing the transmission of airborne germs.
Outdoors, the passenger pickup and drop-off area will be covered, with an extended canopy over the entrance to the airport, so when people either drop off or pick up passengers, they’re in a covered area.
There will also be upgraded security doors and sprinklers, new passenger information display systems, and “design themes that reflect the airport’s surrounding community and character,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.