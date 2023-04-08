Panel mulls Ogdensburg airport rebranding

A passenger walks past a St. Lawrence County tourism mural in the baggage claim area at Ogdensburg International Airport in September. A portion of the $18 million in state funding the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is receiving will go toward terminal improvements. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials discussed the possibility of a new marketing and brand campaign to go along with $18 million of improvements slated for Ogdensburg International Airport.

The discussion took place during the OBPA Facilities Committee’s March meeting, where they spoke virtually with Julie Margot from Margot Designs, based in Canada.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.