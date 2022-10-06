OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s governance committee is coming up with a draft policy dealing with remote participation in livestreamed board meetings that the full board may vote on later this month.
Albany is requiring authorities and municipal governments to come up with such policies.
OBPA’s attorney, Jennifer Granzow, told the board that in order for a board member to attend remotely and vote, their location has to be announced as part of the regular meeting announcement. That includes if the member were to videoconference from their home.
“In order to encourage participation in board meetings, the governor and legislature have extended the legislation to allow remote participation, but only under certain circumstances. The goal is to have everyone attend in person,” she told the committee. “You can’t just phone call in. It has to be video. It has to be livestreamed. Your location has to be published. You have to put in the meeting notice: ‘these members will attend remotely and here is the location.’”
However, Ms. Granzow pointed out, the remote location only needs to be published if it’s necessary to establish quorum.
Their policy must also set out what’s considered a reasonable exception to allow remote participation, and the board chair has the authority to approve or deny the reason. Always working night shift doesn’t count, she said, however “not feeling well, unexpected travel where you can’t be there in person” are allowable. “That’s what this is geared toward,” she said.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence suggested they might come up with a standard form for board members to fill out when they need to participate through webstream. Ms. Granzow said that’s a “good idea so you can document you complied with the statute or policy.” She suggested they list choices for the board member to select as their reason for not attending in person, that should include an “other” option.
“If you include that catch-all that says ‘as reasonably approved by the executive director or chair of the board,’ you can put that under other. Maybe a member has a valid personal reason they can’t attend in person but they don’t want that reason broadcast anywhere or FOILable – that becomes other,” Ms. Granzow said.
She went on to point out that the current videoconferencing legislation isn’t permanent. It expires in 2024.
“I don’t think that the renewed version (in 2024 or later) is going to be the same as this is. If the goal is to encourage participation by board members, by members of the public, I think full remote participation is going to achieve that goal. Absolutely you’d rather have everybody in a room together ... I think if COVID has shown us anything, it’s that people can participate more if they do it online.”
The committee asked Ms. Granzow to come up with a draft policy that will likely be introduced during October’s full board meeting.
