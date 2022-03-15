OGDENSBURG — While the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge is a big part of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s long-term financial planning, the bridge carries a debt that goes back to its opening in 1960. At the current rate, the original $22 million loan will take more than two centuries to pay off.
OBPA’s executive director says the bridge needs $100 million in repairs and maintenance, and its approach to doing those projects over time as money comes in has support from New York state officials.
The OBPA can’t come up with that $100 million all at once, so it uses long-term capital improvement planning based on bridge inspections, and that approach has the backing of the state.
“As money comes in, we prioritize the next plan and work with our engineering and consultant people,” OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said. “The state of New York agrees. They’re a partner in this. We come to an agreement on what we should do next.”
The bridge gets a full inspection every two years, and an underwater inspection every five years. Mr. Lawrence said the last full inspection was 2020, and the bridge is also due for an underwater inspection.
“We use the latest bridge inspection as a guide. As things pop up, we incorporate that into a long-term project,” he said, adding that the bridge is inspected again after the capital projects wrap up.
Mr. Lawrence said last week that there are no safety concerns for any section of the bridge, and everything being addressed now is routine maintenance. He made the comment right after U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s office announced a new bridge grant, $3 million toward repair and maintenance projects.
“The bridge is very safe. It’s a 60-year-old bridge and there are things coming close to the end of their useful life. As stewards of a public structure, we’re looking ahead to maintain it for the next 60 years … Over the last 10 years, we’ve really upgraded a lot of things out there,” he said at the time.
On Monday, Mr. Lawrence noted that between the federal and state governments and the OBPA, $44 million has gone into fixing and maintaining the bridge since the beginning of the last decade. That includes a $24 million project to rehabilitate the suspension span that finished in 2010, and a $19.6 million project to rehabilitate the U.S.-side approach. The latter project was partially funded through a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER grant announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2018.
The OBPA owns and maintains the entire bridge until it touches the approach on the Canadian side.
“Both (suspension) towers are in Canada,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We own the bridge right until it touches Canadian land … in front of the customs facility.”
The bridge, which opened in 1960, was built with a $22 million loan from New York state. The OBPA makes $75,000 annual payments, with no interest. At that rate, it will take until sometime around the year 2253 for the OBPA to pay off the $22 million. The 858.5% inflation rate between 1960 and 2022 does not affect the principal balance or the annual payment amount.
When asked about how the OBPA plans to handle the long-term debt, Mr. Lawrence said, “the annual payments to the state of New York are just something we figure into our budget.”
In some years with hardship, the OBPA can request a waiver of a year’s payment — when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and significantly reduced bridge traffic, for example.
“If you compare February of 2019, our last normal year, to February of 2022, we’re down about 77% of car traffic,” he said. “Truck traffic was down over 2019. Not by a lot, probably 8 percent.”
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, proposed in 2016 that New York forgive the debt, but it never gained traction in Albany. Mr. Lawrence said there have been no recent discussions among OBPA board members about asking state lawmakers to forgive the bridge debt.
He said the OBPA would be reluctant to turn the bridge over to another entity because its revenue is crucial to long-term planning for the OBPA.
“I can’t see where someone would just take the bridge. They’d have to take everything we do. It’s co-dependent, or intermingled, with our finances,” Mr. Lawrence said.
The OBPA’s overall long-term financial planning includes figuring in revenues from the bridge, the Port of Ogdensburg, the OBPA Commerce Park and Ogdensburg International Airport.
“Say we wanted to build another building. Maybe the revenue in the Commerce Park isn’t enough to handle that project alone,” Mr. Lawrence said, citing a hypothetical example. “Something like the bridge revenue would supplement that … It’s so dependent on what we do for revenue.”
He said the same thing is done with the OBPA’s other facilities.
“The port will have really good years. Instead of just keeping that money at the port, we use it to maybe supplement something on the bridge, or the airport, or at the industrial park,” he added.
“We make long-term commitments with the idea of making money from the bridge,” he said. “Some of that has to support the people who work here. The salaries are associated with the bridge.”
OBPA Board of Directors Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns did not return phone calls seeking comment.
