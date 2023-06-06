OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials are hoping the state Senate will vote to pass a bill to allow the authority to hire their own peace officers for outgoing flights from Ogdensburg International Airport.
OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said the bill, if passed by Thursday which is the last day of the 2023 legislative session, would potentially save the OBPA six figures annually, and also removes a burden from the understaffed Ogdensburg City Police Department.
Federal Aviation Authority regulations require the OBPA to have police officers or peace officers present at each outgoing flight.
OBPA has a contract with the city for Federal Aviation Administration-required services at the airport that covers Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023. For that, the OBPA pays $185,000 annually, billed as $15,416 per month, with additional time at $48 per hour. That pays for two full-time city police officers to support daily passenger pre-flight screening and flight departure, according to the contract.
“Through this calendar year, we would actually end up paying roughly $260,000, which is certainly a lot more than we had anticipated,” Mr. Burns said. “What really concerns us regarding this bill that Assemblyman (Scott A.) Gray had passed, is we’ve heard the chief of police here in Ogdensburg complain about his officers being overworked and how it’s a strain on his force to have them go out to the airport. They have to be there before the planes take off.”
When asked about estimated contractual costs to have city officers present at flights for 2024, he said, “I don’t like to negotiate in public.” However, “preliminary discussion of the amount the city of Ogdensburg was looking for payment was substantially higher than what were paying this year.”
He believes the cost of providing OBPA-employed peace officers part time would be “considerably less than the $260,000.”
The OBPA is dealing with a $4 million budget deficit due to decreased bridge traffic revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic, ensuing border closure and an overall drop in bridge traffic since 2020, even with the border open, is responsible for the shortfall, Mr. Burns said.
“That’s something we’ll never make up,” he said.
He is suggesting the OBPA could hire four or five people, possibly corrections officers who are retiring, to fill the security posts. Corrections officers in New York state are already designated as peace officers under state law.
“They could work, if they wanted, 20 hours a week. We’d need maybe four or five to make sure. We want to have enough available so we could have the staff that’s needed for whatever flight is leaving the airport,” Mr. Burns said.
He said they would be designated as OBPA employees represented by the CSEA labor union.
“Considering everything the city is going through with getting officers, it seemed the logical thing to do for the sake of the bridge and port authority, and maybe alleviate many of the problems the city is having” hiring police officers, he added.
The bill still needs an affirmative vote from the state Senate.
“We just hope Senator (Mark C.) Walczyk sees this through and pushes it through the Senate. I feel confident if that happens, the governor will sign it,” Mr. Burns said. “We’re trying to do what’s best to service the traveling public in northern New York and southeast Ontario, and part of what we do as members of the Board of Directors of the bridge and port authority is to look after the well being, financially, of the authority.”
