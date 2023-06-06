A passenger walks past a St. Lawrence County tourism mural in the baggage claim area at Ogdensburg International Airport in September. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials are hoping the state Senate will vote to pass a bill to allow the authority to hire their own peace officers for outgoing flights from Ogdensburg International Airport.

OBPA Board of Directors Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said the bill, if passed by Thursday which is the last day of the 2023 legislative session, would potentially save the OBPA six figures annually, and also removes a burden from the understaffed Ogdensburg City Police Department.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.