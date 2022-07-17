OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will look into adding a second airline to Ogdensburg International Airport. OBPA board members are hoping to add a low-cost flight directly to Florida. Meanwhile, they may try to negotiate with Contour Airlines to change their destination from Philadelphia to somewhere further south.
The OBPA Board of Directors discussed the ideas during its Thursday monthly meeting.
Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said the authority will look to an airport consultant the OBPA is already using to seek out carriers, such as Allegiant or Spirit Airlines.
“I’m not going to wait for an airline to come to us. That might never happen. I believe in being more aggressive and going after a low-cost carrier,” Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said Friday. “The middle of July is a good time to start looking and hopefully to start talking.”
He anticipates they’d be able to fill most of the seats, but acknowledges pandemic-related issues may be a challenge.
“I don’t see any reason why we can’t fill the planes anywhere from 80% or more,” he said. “It’s a little difficult coming out from COVID ... we don’t see the trafic coming across the bridge we’d really like to see. Let’s hope traffic increases and we can market a direct flight to Florida and people here in NNY and southern Ontario.”
Contour took over this month as the Ogdensburg International Airport air carrier funded by the federal Alternate Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes flights from rural airports to larger hubs. Contour’s current destination is Philadelphia, with 12 weekly flights in and out.
“There might come a time, hopefully fuel prices will come down ... we can renegotiate with Contour Airlines a different service,” Airport Manager Stephanie A. Saracco said.
“We’re not thinking Florida, we’re not thinking Georgia, maybe a little more north than that,” said OBPA Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns.
The cost of those flights would have to be the same as the AEAS subsidy — $11,218,457 covering from July 1 of this year to Sept. 30, 2024.
Mr. Burns asked how far Coutour’s jets can fly.
“It is the same size as your Skywest aircraft. However, since it has 30 seats instead of the 50 seats, it has a longer range,” Ms. Saracco said. “Further down south is conceivable for the future.”
She also noted that if the OBPA and Contour were to negotiate a new destination, the U.S. Department of Transportation, which funds the AEAS flights, wouldn’t be involved.
Ms. Saracco added that they could go over the $11.2 million AEAS budget. The authority would have to cover the difference, which Mr. Burns said is “not likely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.