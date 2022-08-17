OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will seek a federal Bridge Improvement Program grant that would pay for much of the $100 million worth of repairs and maintenance needed for the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said the authority is still putting together its application, but as of Wednesday, they’d included about $82 million worth of projects.
Mr. Lawrence said the OBPA hasn’t been able to come up with the $100 million at once, so projects are prioritized in a capital improvement plan and are taken care of piecemeal, with the most urgent projects happening first. He says if the agency gets the Bridge Improvement Program money, it probably won’t cover all of what needs to be done, but would take care of a lot of what’s needed.
“It’s repair and rehabbing of all the different phases of what we need with our capital improvement project,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Mr. Lawrence said they’d use the grant money to replace bridge decking and do painting on the Canadian approach, painting truss spans on both the U.S. and Canadian approaches, and cable inspections and upgrades of the entire suspension bridge.
“We know what our needs are out on the bridge. We’re doing everything we can do take care of them and upgrade the bridge,” he said.
More than $4 billion in goods are annually shipped over the bridge between the U.S. and Canada, and over 800,000 vehicles cross the bridge annually.
Earlier this year when Sen. Charles E. Schumer announced $3 million would go to the OBPA for bridge maintenance, Mr. Lawrence said there were no bridge safety concerns. The work for which that grant pays is all routine.
“The bridge is very safe. It’s a 60-year-old bridge and there are things coming close to the end of their useful life. As stewards of a public structure, we’re looking ahead to maintain it for the next 60 years,” he said in March. “Over the last 10 years, we’ve really upgraded a lot of things out there.”
The bridge gets a full inspection every two years, and an underwater inspection every five years. Mr. Lawrence said the last full inspection was in 2020, and the bridge is also due for an underwater inspection.
“We use the latest bridge inspection as a guide. As things pop up, we incorporate that into a long-term project,” he said in March, adding that the bridge is inspected a second time after the capital projects wrap up.
Between the federal and state governments and the OBPA, $44 million has gone into fixing and maintaining the bridge since the beginning of the last decade. That includes a $24 million project to rehabilitate the suspension span that finished in 2010, and a $19.6 million project to rehabilitate the American-side approach. The latter project was partially funded through a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER grant announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2018.
The OBPA owns and maintains the entire bridge until it touches the approach on the Canadian side.
