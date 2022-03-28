OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority executive director hopes to hear back later this month on a proposal for a new airline at Ogdensburg International Airport.
The airline will be funded through the federal Alternative Essential Air Service (AEAS) program. In that program, the U.S. Department of Transporation gives the OBPA a grant that the OBPA in turn uses to pay its air carrier, based on performance.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence early on Monday evening declined to name the carrier wanted, but said he will release that information if the USDOT approves a pending AEAS application, which has already been submitted. He’s hopeful they’ll get an answer by mid-April or possibly earlier,
“Right now we’re in that waiting period” of three to four weeks, Mr. Lawrence said. “We want 12 flights a week. We put our proposal in and they’ll review it.”
A representative from the airline recently came to Ogdensburg to tour the facilities and met with Mr. Lawrence and OBPA Chief Financial Officer Patricia A. Nesco.
“He was pretty pleased with everything we had there,” Mr. Lawrence said.
Meanwhile, he says Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s office is offering to help guide the OBPA through the process.
“If we need clarifications or help we need with the USDOT, the senator’s office has offered to assist us with anything,” Mr. Lawrence said.
He made his comments following a brief OBPA Facilities Committee meeting. He said they weren’t required to give the update, but “wanted it for the public’s knowledge, too … so everyone knows we’re working as hard as we can.”
Ogdensburg is without an airline after its current Essential Air Service carrier, Skywest, announced it was ceasing operations in mid-April. The U.S. Department of Transportation is requiring the company to stay until a new carrier is found.
On March 1, Skywest went down to offering just one flight in and out per day.
OBPA officials in February decided to pursue a carrier through the Alternate EAS program. That happened after two offers from standard EAS carriers, Boutique Air and Air Charter Express, didn’t meet the level of service they want.
