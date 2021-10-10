OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Personnel Committee struck out in its first attempt to hire a new director of economic development.
Now, the OBPA is trying again, with a bigger salary, to hopefully attract more and better applicants.
“We really want to be competitive to attract qualified applicants,” Jennifer Quirk-Pickman, of the Personnel Committee, said.
The committee had advertisements out for two weeks, OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said.
“We thought we would receive more applicants,” Mr. Lawrence said.
A few applicants moved on to other opportunities before interviews could take place, he said. The committee interviewed one candidate, Mr. Lawrence said, but it was not a good fit.
“We need to bump up the salary and go out and look for more applicants,” Mr. Lawrence said.
The original salary minimum was $65,000, Ms. Quirk-Pickman said. The job will be re-advertised with a minimum salary of $85,000.
A higher salary will attract applicants with more experience and those who might be coming from another area, or leaving another position, Ms. Quirk-Pickman said.
“That position requires so many different skill sets,” Board Member Megan J.M. Whitton said.
The board approved a job description at its June meeting.
“This position is responsible for building the Authority’s economic base, recruiting new business and re-imagining existing commercial space,” the description reads.
The duties of the economic developer include, among other things: working retention, expansion and attraction of commerce and light industry; developing infrastructure; developing short- and long-term economic development plans; establishing and maintaining relationships with various state and federal agencies as well as Canadian provincial and federal agencies; staying abreast of U.S. and Canadian trade laws and customs regulations; providing general marketing of all Authority entities; and representing the authority at civic, cultural, charitable, business and community activities.
Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, project management experience, five years of experience in planning, economic development, experience working with governments and international and Canadian trade knowledge.
