OBPA to seek $1.3M for child care center

Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — A child care facility planned for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s commerce park will be run by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. OBPA officials are aiming for a fall 2024 opening.

OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence told the OBPA board’s facilities committee last week that they’re seeking funding through the annual Regional Economic Development Council awards.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.