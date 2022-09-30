OGDENSBURG — A child care facility planned for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s commerce park will be run by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence. OBPA officials are aiming for a fall 2024 opening.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence told the OBPA board’s facilities committee last week that they’re seeking funding through the annual Regional Economic Development Council awards.
He told the committee the OBPA will seek $1.3 million in funding from the REDC awards and federal grants toward the total price tag that engineers estimate to be $4.25 million.
Lawrence said that in a recent meeting with ARC and Empire State Development, which administers economic development council awards, they discussed OBPA building the facility and ARC running it.
“We can build and maintain the facility,” he said. “We’re in agreement with ARC of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties that they would run it. They have a vast amount of knowledge and ability to operate something like that.”
The facility would be open to the public. Lawrence and the OBPA board chair both said they’re looking at the fall of 2024 for an opening date.
“I think (the facility will open) maybe later in the year 2024, maybe line up with the school year,” Lawrence said.
“I like the idea of maybe fall of ’24,” OBPA board chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said.
