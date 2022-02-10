NORFOLK — Two people escaped injury Thursday when a propane leak in their trailer ignited and exploded.
The explosion happened at 4125 Route 310.
Norfolk Firefighter Rick P. Coller said snow fell from the roof and sheared a propane line near the regulator. A portion of the pipe was still connected to the tank and filled a crawl space beneath the trailer with propane gas.
“We’re not sure what the ignition source was,” Mr. Coller said. “The two occupants said the trailer actually lifted up and came down.”
“I think they got lucky. Really, really lucky,” he said.
The force blew out bricks and mortar skirting that surrounded the trailer along the bottom and blew a door off of its hinges.
“There was a door with insulation on back side,” Mr. Coller said. “We found it 20 feet away in a snowbank.”
He said Norfolk firefighters responded to the scene and expected a large conflagration, so they requested mutual aid from Stockholm, Norwood, Louisville and Madrid, but they canceled that as soon as they arrived.
“There was no smoke or anything,” Mr. Coller said, adding that the explosion essentially extinguished itself.
“All the wind that was created from the explosion kind of snuffed the fire out,” he said.
Mr. Coller said although this was a freak accident, snow falling from roofs when temperatures swing from below zero to 40 degrees could damage anyone’s outdoor utilities.
“Everybody, no matter whether you live in a trailer or a house or apartment … wherever your utilities come in, when the weather warms up and you’ve got the building up falling off, you’ve got the risk of it falling down and hitting a gas meter,” he said. “You’ve got to be careful.”
