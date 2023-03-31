OCP presents Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia April 4

Ogdensburg Command Performances will be presenting The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia (pictured) at the George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy, on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:45 p.m. Submitted photo

OGDENSBURG — The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia will perform at George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy, on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:45 p.m.

The stop is part of the company’s first tour of the United States after performing throughout the world. The highly regarded dance and music troupe is brought to the north country by Ogdensburg Command Performances (OCP).

