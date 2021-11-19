WATERTOWN — Sales tax revenue achieved in the tri-county area in October well exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the same month in 2019.
Anticipated revenues also tallied double-digit percent increases over October 2020 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence, with St. Lawrence County realizing the third-highest increase of any county in the state at 30%, according to figures released Friday by the state comptroller’s office.
St. Lawrence County realized $6.5 million in anticipated sales tax revenue this October, a $1.5 million increase over October 2020. This also represents a 35%, or $1.7 million, increase over revenues in October 2019.
Jefferson County saw a 14.8%, or $900,000, increase from October 2020 to this October, going from $6.2 million last year to $7.1 million this year. The county had also realized $6.2 million in revenues in October 2019.
Lewis County’s October revenues rose $200,000, or 13.7%, over a year ago, going from $900,000 in October 2020 to $1.1 million this year. It had also realized revenues of $900,000 in October 2019.
Year-to-date sales tax revenues are also up by double-digit percents in the three counties compared to 2020. Jefferson County has realized the largest increase between January and October 2020 compared to the same 10 months this year, accruing $81.6 million so far this year compared to $66.2 million last year, a 23.2%, or $15.4 million increase.
St. Lawrence County’s receipts are up $8.6 million, or 16.1%, year-to-date over last year, going from $53.1 million in 2020 to $61.7 million this year. Lewis County has realized a 19.3%, or $2.1 million, increase from last year, from $10.8 million on 2020 to $12.9 million this year.
Oswego County’s revenues rose by $1 million in October over the same month in October 2020, going from $3.1 million in October 2020 to $4.1 million this year, a 35.8% increase. For the year, revenues are 10.6%, or $4.3 million, rising from $40.7 million in 2020 to $45 million so far this year.
Statewide, local sales tax collections grew by 12.9% in October compared to a year ago, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said. Collections for all localities totaled more than $1.5 billion, up $175 million from October 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.