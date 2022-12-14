POTSDAM — An 87-year-old driver was cited after losing control of a minivan and running into the Potsdam Post Office on the Union Street side, Monday afternoon.
Village police say they cited John Ranlett of Potsdam for speed not reasonable and prudent at 3:11 p.m. “It was determined that unreasonable speed caused the accident,” Potsdam police said in a blotter entry.
The Potsdam Fire Department in a news release said they were dispatched to the scene at 3:14 p.m. and found Mr. Ranlett “out of the vehicle on arrival.”
“Potsdam Volunteer Rescue squad members evaluated the occupant who declined transport to the hospital,” the fire department said.
Union Street was briefly closed to traffic, with firefighters remaining on scene until Skippy’s Towing removed the van, firefighters said.
