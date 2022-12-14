POTSDAM — An 87-year-old driver was cited after losing control of a minivan and running into the Potsdam Post Office on the Union Street side, Monday afternoon.

Village police say they cited John Ranlett of Potsdam for speed not reasonable and prudent at 3:11 p.m. “It was determined that unreasonable speed caused the accident,” Potsdam police said in a blotter entry.

