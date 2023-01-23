OGDENSBURG — Jaedyn Awan, a senior at Ogdensburg Free Academy, has been named the recipient of the prestigious William H. Plimpton Scholarship in honor of the late teacher, coach and principal.

Awan, the daughter of Colleen Ashley and Craig Awan, will receive the scholarship, which according to a description provided by the school district, is awarded to a student who, over a period of their enrollment “has demonstrated excellence and involvement in the many areas that encompass school and community culture. This student will have pursued leadership roles in school organizations and school government, will have participated to the extent possible, in the school’s extra-curricular and cultural venues and athletic programs and will have involved himself (herself) in community service.”

