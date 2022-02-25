OGDENSBURG — So far this year, minimum staffing of three firefighters on a shift at the Ogdensburg Fire Department has yet to occur.
In early January, City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie reduced the minimum staffing on a shift from four to three firefighters following failed attempts by the city manager to renegotiate “perks” and hazard pay with the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799. The move was criticized by residents and union officials at an ensuing City Council meeting who were concerned with the limitations the minimum staffing puts on firefighters responding to structure fires.
According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, two firefighters entering a structure fire must have two outside in case of an emergency. The new minimum staffing policy would make it so firefighters would have to wait for mutual aid or off-duty firefighters to respond to the scene before entering. The only exception for a staff of three is if there was a life at risk.
Jellie said that he has yet to go below four firefighters on a shift.
“At the first of year what I told them was the minimum staffing would not go below three, but we have not had a circumstance as yet where we have gone to three. The situation hasn’t happened where its occurred,” said Jellie.
The Ogdensburg Fire Department is currently budgeted for 18 total members including a fire chief, assistant chief, four captains and 12 firefighters. Jellie said that it all depends on availability of staff.
If only one firefighter is off on a shift, they will have a firefighter come in on overtime to cover that vacancy, according to Jellie.
“As long as only one person is off, we work the overtime and keep it at four. When we start getting down to two or three people off on the same day then honestly, more than anything, it may just be a matter of getting people to cover that many shifts,” said Jellie, “But at the moment, because this a low vacation time of year, as long as there’s only one person off, I authorize the overtime and maintain four.”
The city manager said that it will come down to how much “overtime usage we will endure” as well as the availability of coverage due to sickness and vacation to decide how long the four man shifts will last.
If coverage is not available for a four man shift for a day, than it would be dropped to three, which Jellie said he is not comfortable with but added that it may happen eventually.
Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard said that the union contends that a five-man minimum, “contractually agreed upon many years ago, was done so as a method by both sides to ensure firefighter safety.”
“Local 1799 continues to argue for five firefighters minimum on duty to keep you safe. A three-man on duty staffing model not only once again violates our contract with the city, but also ignores each and every industrial standard ever set forth within the fire service,” said Bouchard, “This move would not only continue to jeopardize the safety our members, but also the safety of all of our citizens, business owners, visitors, etc.”
