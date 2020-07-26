CANTON — St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons to eligible Senior Citizens at local Farmers Markets in August. Low-income eligible seniors*, age 60 and over, may use Farmers Market Coupons to purchase locally grown, fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets.
Power of Attorney and/or Proxies may sign for booklets, POA/Proxy form is needed. Booklets are first come, first served. Due to COVID 19, the Office for the Aging will NOT be distributing coupons at the office. One coupon booklet will be issued to all eligible seniors in a household. Senior Citizens who have questions regarding Farmers Market Coupons should contact the Office for the Aging at: (315) 386-4730.
*Monthly Income at/or Below:
$1,967/one person-household; $2,658/two-person household; $3,349/three-person household.
2020 Farmer’s Market Coupon Distribution Schedule
Canton Farmers Market (Village Park) August 4th, Tuesday 9 am - 2 pm, August 7th, Friday 9 am - 2 pm
Gouverneur Farmers Market (Village Park, Main Street) August 6th, Thursday 9 am – 2 pm.
Hammond Farmers Market (14 Main Street) August 5th, Wednesday 3 pm - 6pm
Potsdam Farmers Market (Ives Park) August 8th, Saturday 9 am - 2 pm
Massena Farmers Market-Tractor Supply Parking Lot August 9th, Sunday 10 am – 2 pm.
