CANTON — The Office for the Aging recently received a generous gift from BOCES – Seaway Career and Technical Center’s Welding Program.
Students Brody Chase (Norwood-Norfolk Central) and Brian Hurlbut (Massena Central), worked together to weld five metal inserts for the Potsdam Nutrition Center’s home-delivered meal program. The metal inserts are used to protect and maintain the heat in the home delivered meal bags that are used to transport meals to vulnerable, homebound seniors throughout St. Lawrence County The students cut and TIG welded the sheet metal to create the inserts, under the instruction of Nanci Collins.
