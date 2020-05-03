CANTON — The New York State Office for the Aging and the Association on Aging NY recently donated several Robotic Companion Pets to the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging.
The pets were distributed to clients that have reported feeling lonely and isolated.
The robotic companion pets come in cat or dog versions and feature life-like actions such as movement and sound. They also provide comfort and much desired companionship. For more information about the pet program, please call 315-386-4730.
