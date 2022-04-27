CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension, is offering a Walk with Ease program in Gouverneur.
The Walk with Ease program is an Arthritis Foundation fitness program provided by the Office for the Aging as part of the evidence based, health promotion program for older adults age 60 and over.
Classes include: walking, strengthening and toning exercises. Participants will also be instructed in healthy eating tips and recipes will be prepared in class.
Classes are free and will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center; 4673 NY-58, Gouverneur. Classes will begin on May 9. and start at 9 am. Registration is required and class size is limited, so call to reserve a spot. For more information and to register, please contact Marty at 315-386-4730.
