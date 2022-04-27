Participants sought for free Walk With Ease program

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension, is offering a Walk with Ease program in Gouverneur.

The Walk with Ease program is an Arthritis Foundation fitness program provided by the Office for the Aging as part of the evidence based, health promotion program for older adults age 60 and over.

Classes include: walking, strengthening and toning exercises. Participants will also be instructed in healthy eating tips and recipes will be prepared in class.

Classes are free and will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center; 4673 NY-58, Gouverneur. Classes will begin on May 9. and start at 9 am. Registration is required and class size is limited, so call to reserve a spot. For more information and to register, please contact Marty at 315-386-4730.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.