Office for the Aging, SLC Public Transit sponsoring Farmers Market trips

A great source of local food is your community's farmers market. Tom Graser/Advance News

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging & St. Lawrence County Public Transit are sponsoring 3 trips in July and August to the Canton Farmers Market for older adults. Those 60 and older are invited to enjoy to a free round trip ride and lunch at the local farmers market! On these trips, clients will learn about how to navigate our local public transit and help support farmers in our community. Interested seniors must sign up in advance and space is limited. Please call (315) 386-4730 to reserve your spot.

Friday, July 21st

