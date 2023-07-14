Office for the Aging, SLC Public Transit sponsoring Farmers Market trips

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging & St. Lawrence County Public Transit are sponsoring 3 trips in July and August to the Canton Farmers Market for older adults. Those 60 and older are invited to enjoy to a free round trip ride and lunch at the local farmers market! On these trips, clients will learn about how to navigate our local public transit and help support farmers in our community. Interested seniors must sign up in advance and space is limited. Please call (315) 386-4730 to reserve your spot.
8:55 a.m.: LBSH Housing – 32 South Church Street, Brasher
9:20 a.m.: Norfolk Housing – 3 East High St., Norfolk
9:35 a.m.: Baldwin Acres – 4 Baldwin Ave., Norwood
9:50 a.m.: Mayfield Apartments – 2 Mayfield Drive, Potsdam
10 a.m.: Midtown Apartments – 28 Munson St., Potsdam
9:00 AM: Star Lake Housing – 136 Youngs Rd, Star Lake
9:05 AM: Clifton-Fine Community Center – 4208 St. Rt. 3 East, Star Lake
9:25 AM: Clifton Community Library – 7171 SH 3, Cranberry Lake
10:05 AM: Hilltop Manor – 40 Symonds Square, Colton
9 v: Centennial Terrace – 202 Washington Street, Ogdensburg
9:10 a.m.: Parkview Rise Apts. – 1111 Jay St, Ogdensburg
9:25 a.m.: Meadowview Apts. – 8 Lisbon St., Heuvelton
9:40 a.m.: Rensselaer Falls Fire Dept. – 124 Rensselaer St., Rensselaer Falls
9:55 a.m.: Sunrise Valley Apartments – 26 Josephine St., DeKalb
