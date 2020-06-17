CANTON — St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons this year
at drive-through distribution sites.
To receive coupons, clients must:
n Remain in car at all times. An Office for the Aging staff member will distribute eligibility paperwork to be filled out in car.
n Recipients must wear a mask and bring a pen.
n Only one coupon book per eligible senior in each household will be distributed.
Eligible seniors or their Health Care Proxy or Power of Attorney with proper paperwork, must sign for the coupons in person.
To be eligible a person must be age 60 or above and have a monthly Income at or below 185% of Federal Poverty Level: $1,967 for a one person household; $2,658 for a two-person household; $3,349 for a three-person household.
The distribution schedule is:
July 1 — Human Services center, 80 St. Highway 310, Canton, in the back parking lot: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
July 2 — Gouverneur Community Center front parking lot: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
July 6— Massena High School, one way bus loop in front of school: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
July 6 – Lawrence Avenue Elementary School, one way bus loop, Potsdam: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
July 7 – Clifton-Fine Central School, one way bus loop, Star Lake: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
July 7 - Ogdensburg Free Academy, one way bus loop, Ogdensburg: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.