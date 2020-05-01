CANTON — Corrections officers and police were recognized Monday in two resolutions that marked dates in May that honor the law enforcement officials, highlighting their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then St. Lawrence County Legislature proclaimed the week of May 3-9 Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week in the county during the Finance Committee meeting.
Lawmakers also passed a resolution proclaiming May 15 as Police Officer Memorial Day during National Police Week in the county.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said the “great” recognition goes beyond county lines.
“This is also our state COs not only in our county, but throughout the state,” he told legislators. “Obviously with this COVID-19 going on, they have really had to step up and really do some more things in the facility that they have never had to do before. There’s no book on this, so what we are doing in our facility and in the state facilities are doing is a lot of new things, new policies, new procedures.”
In the St. Lawrence County jail, corrections officers have adjusted their schedules to assist the sheriff’s office and have handled the policies and procedures instilled to make everyone in the facility safe, the sheriff said.
“Just a side note, obviously it is a more stressful environment for them and they are really stepping up to the plate and last week,” the sheriff said. “We had a CO who was kind enough to make some masks on her own time and talked about getting our inmate staff to do that and it will probably start to happen in the next few days, so that is something they are doing in the facility.”
President Ronald Reagan, on May 5, 1984, proclaimed that the first full week of May would be observed as National Correctional Officers Week, in recognition of the important role these officers play in the criminal justice system, the resolution read.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
Sheriff Bigwarfe said proclamation is aimed at not just members of his office, but town, city and village police departments, state police and all the federal law enforcement agencies that partner with them throughout the county.
“We’re all working this COVID crisis together, more than ever and they are assisting us with the PAUSE executive order and all the COVID things that we are doing out there,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “They are still out there handling complaints, dealing with accidents, helping out with travel advisories and they have adjusted very well. I think this is apropos this year more than probably most years that we recognize officers.”
Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, a retired state police investigator, said the resolutions, especially the later, was near and dear to his heart.
“I gotta said that I think, for a great number of us, we take our law enforcement for granted,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “They are out there and all they’re doing is writing tickets, stopping and harassing us and making our lives miserable. Boy, you don’t see the other half of what is going on and how it is handled, how it affects law enforcement and the individuals who chose to serve in that area. They do an outstanding job.”
Mr. Lightfoot said people only hear the bad things and seldom hear about the good things which outweigh the bad.
“Particularly in light of the numbers that have given their lives over the past few years, he said. “It’s unbelievable the sacrifices they make and have made.”
