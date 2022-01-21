OGDENSBURG — Offices for various departments are on the move at Ogdensburg City Hall and when the task is complete, Ogdensburg City Court will be the lone tenant on the second floor.
Last week, the office for Planning & Development Director Andrea Smith, located on the second floor, was moved by Department of Public Works (DPW) to the first floor located on the north end of city hall. She will now be located in the office that would house the comptroller.
Engineering and code enforcement staff will be located on one side of Smith’s office while other code enforcement staff will continue to be in offices on the other side.
Assessor Mark Schnorr’s office will be soon be located in the basement of city hall, located directly across from the elevator.
“We hope that will be a little bit more accessible,” said Smith.
Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole will remain on the second floor until a decision has been made to either move her to office space on the first floor or place her back at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave. The Dobisky Center, and prior to that, the Dobisky Community Center, was where the recreation director has been located for decades.
Smith said that there were two reasons for the office moves. The first was to “consolidate city office staff.”
“There are fewer of us and we are trying to better utilize existing office space, get people into spaces that make sense so they can collaborate and work together more efficiently,” said Smith.
The second reason involves Ogdensburg City Court.
Joanne Haelen, District Executive of the Fourth Judicial District of the New York State Unified Court System, said that city court will be using additional space on the second floor of city hall.
“The space was offered to the court by the City of Ogdensburg, which no longer had a need for it,” stated Haelen, “The city court will be using the space to provide an office for its drug treatment coordinator, to create two attorney/client conference rooms and for records storage.”
Once the offices are vacated by city officials, the court system will work on the new offices.
Haelen explained that the additional use of offices at city hall will increase some of their costs associated with being housed at a municipal building.
“The court system does not pay rent to a municipality. By law, it pays 100% of the cleaning costs associated with the space it occupies, as well as 25% of the maintenance expenses on the percentage of the total square footage it occupies. In this case, with the additional space, the court system’s occupancy percentage will be 41%, up from 30% without the new space. Hence, it will now pay 25% of 41% of all maintenance costs,” she said, adding that maintenance costs also include heat, electricity and water.
