MORRISTOWN — The village’s $2.1 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project is now complete.
The project removed the Northumberland Street bridge, placed rip-rap along the shoreline, widened the causeway, installed a new pump station and water and sewer lines as part of the state’s REDI program, implemented by the state in the wake of the massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019.
Work began last summer by Stark’s Gravel & Excavation, Constable. The bridge was removed this past May and it was completed despite a summer shutdown due to sediment escaping from the work site and leaching into the St. Lawrence River that had the potential to negatively affect aquatic life and fish spawning.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning at the site, attended by county and state officials as well as Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown.
“REDI shows that New York state is committed to not only building back, but building back better, and in a way that leaves us more prepared for the future and more able to leverage our precious natural assets for the betterment of all our communities,” said state Department of Transportation Region 7 Director Kenneth M. Bibbins. “Thanks to REDI and the continued leadership and commitment of Gov. (Kathleen C.) Hochul to renewing our infrastructure, these are exciting times for our shorefront communities and the Department of Transportation is proud to be a partner in these efforts.”
Sen. Ritchie heaped praise on the REDI Commission on listening to the stakeholders and making sure the projects moved forward swiftly.
“Every taxpayer should be thrilled with what went on with the REDI Commission. From the moment the high water hit and we were all panicked here locally and how are we going to get the state’s attention to invest this kind of money,” said Sen. Ritchie. “The REDI Commission was set up, everyone worked together from that moment forward.”
Morristown Town Supervisor Frank Putman’s speech was brief but to the point.
“Thank you. We appreciate that of all of the projects that could have been, this was chosen. This is a big piece of moving Morristown forward,” said Mr. Putman.
