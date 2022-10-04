MORRISTOWN — The village’s $2.1 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project is now complete.

The project removed the Northumberland Street bridge, placed rip-rap along the shoreline, widened the causeway, installed a new pump station and water and sewer lines as part of the state’s REDI program, implemented by the state in the wake of the massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019.

