OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly and the chairman of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, had an emotional exchange at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Mr. Skelly has been publicly critical of the county over negotiations to change the distribution formula of sales tax.
“It is very hard for me, as mayor representing Ogdensburg to get my head around the proposal of $11 million (cut) over 10 years from the city on nothing factual,” he said. “No numbers, no data, just assumption.”
At stake is the city’s share of a 1 percent sales tax the county has been collecting and sharing since it was implemented in 2013.
The city receives 6.44 percent of the extra one percent, while the remaining towns and villages split 10 percent. The county retains 83.6 percent of the extra 1 percent.
In 2018, that 6.44 percent accounted for more than $900,000.
Mr. Skelly said that at the one negotiation meeting he attended one legislator cited Ogdensburg’s population loss as a factor.
“I thought that in negotiation that each party would bring some facts as their basis for why they are presenting an amount and that did not happen,” Mr. Skelly said of the negotiation meeting he attended.
Mr. Skelly brought the topic up during part of the meeting titled “Items for Discussion.” It is an unstructured portion of the meeting when councilors can discuss a topic of their choosing.
Mr. Skelly went on at length while Mr. Lightfoot and County Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, sat in the front row, directly in front of Mr. Skelly.
Mr. Skelly claimed that the county had a $24 million fund balance that it achieved with its portion of the 1 percent increase and that cutting Ogdensburg’s portion would unnecessarily devastate the city’s finances.
“We’ve been repositioning ourselves,” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said, “for the last 10 or 20 years and I feel like we are right on the cusp of moving forward. We’re an economic driver, between the prisons and the events that we are hosting … I can’t imagine why the logic comes to, when we only have one city in the county, we are going to just bury it.”
About 15 minutes into the one-sided discussion, Mr. Lightfoot leaned forward to interject.
“Let me say something here,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
“You gotta wait,” Mr. Skelly said.
“You’re not going to let me?” Mr. Lightfoot said.
“You have to wait for citizen participation,” Mr. Skelly said.
When Mr. Lightfoot got his chance to speak he opened by saying he was not going to go into a tirade.
“If we are going to do negotiations they should be done in the manner that negotiations are conducted. Not in the newspaper,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
Mr. Lightfoot complained the city had not offered anything in negotiation, only saying that the distribution formula should not change.
Mr. Lightfoot said that the county is likely facing an increase in Medicaid payments of an unknown amount and that other unfunded state mandates were looming.
He also argued that Ogdensburg’s portion was originally figured on incorrect population numbers and that the city was getting more than its share for the length of the agreement.
During the back and forth, city Manager Sarah Purdy said that the city had recently provided the county with more data and that she thought further negotiations, with more information on both sides, could be fruitful.
Mr. Skamperle essentially ended the meeting by urging Mr. Skelly and Mr. Lightfoot to continue the conversation in a private setting.
