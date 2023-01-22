Ogdensburg opens station, accepting outside waste

The Ogdensburg wastewater treatment plant.

The city of Ogdensburg’s new waste receiving station is now open and accepting septage from outside haulers.

The city recently completed construction on its new waste receiving station, a 23-foot by 42-foot single story building located between the primary clarifiers and the gravity thickener, at the Water Pollution Control Facility at 16 Railroad St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.