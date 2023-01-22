The city of Ogdensburg’s new waste receiving station is now open and accepting septage from outside haulers.
The city recently completed construction on its new waste receiving station, a 23-foot by 42-foot single story building located between the primary clarifiers and the gravity thickener, at the Water Pollution Control Facility at 16 Railroad St.
Underneath the building there are three separate wet wells varying in size and use.
“Well number one is designed to store whey and is approximately 19,000 gallons,” said Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith in a prepared statement. “Well number two is designed to store leachate and is approximately 11,000 gallons. Well number three is designed to store septage and is approximately 11,000 gallons.”
Each of the wells also contains a submersible pump which pumps the waste stream into the desired location of the WPCF for treatment.
“Within the waste receiving building is a series of treatment systems including a rock trap, grinder and screen and compactor which treats the septage prior to entering the septage well,” said Ms. Smith. “The whey and leachate receive no treatment prior to entering their perspective wells.”
Due to the opening of the new waste receiving station, the city can now accept septage from outside haulers for 10 cents a gallon. The rates for receiving septage and leachate were established by the Ogdensburg City Council at a meeting in November.
“To ensure compliance with the WPCF’s State Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit, any outside or hauled waste entering the WPCF must be closely monitored to ensure these waste streams do not contain any substances that could adversely affect the treatment process at the WPCF,” said Ms. Smith.
The city is requiring all septage haulers who wish to discharge septage waste at the facility to complete an Application for Septage Receiving Services and sign an Agreement for Septage Receiving Services. There is also a $100 application fee payable to the city of Ogdensburg required for those interested.
All documents can be mailed to Jennifer Ashley at the Engineering Department, 330 Ford St., Suite 6 in Ogdensburg.
