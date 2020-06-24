Ogdensburg adds $20K to city pool budget

OGDENSBURG — City Council voted unanimously to add $20,000 to the proposed budget to open and run the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool this summer.
The resolution before the board called for spending $35,712 to run the facility this summer six hours per day, five days per week.
“When we were putting together the resolution, we were keeping in mind the Council’s directive from May 6 where there was a need to be proactive and anticipate shortages,” Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith said.
The schedule and budget, Ms. Smith said, is achievable with the staffing experience that the Department of Public Works has in running the pool.
There would not be any programs at the pool, only open swim, because of an anticipated shortage of lifeguards.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said that he had been talking with Penny Sharrow, former pool director, and that she would be interested in helping out for the summer.
“I think we should consider Penny and having her bring other people on,” Mr. Skelly said. “I think this should be increased to $55,000. I think we all, especially the children, have been through a lot. I think we should increase this and look for businesses and individual citizens who would consider contributing. Pepsi Cola is going to contribute again, and I think we could get $5,000 to $10,000 to put towards our rec program.”
Ms. Smith said earlier that the pool would most likely not be opened until July 7 because of the work needed to be done to clean and prepare the facility, along with the hiring of staff.
Both the amendment to increase the budget and the resolution to open the pool were passed unanimously.
