OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg International Airport has seen an uptick in monthly passenger activity as it prepares to transition between Skywest and Contour Airlines.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors discussed the latest numbers during its June monthly board meeting.
The airport’s monthly passenger count for both arrivals and departures has trended upward so far in 2022, from 1,270 in January to 1,798 in May. The total year-to-date is 7,327 passengers on 194 flights.
Out of those 7,327 passengers, 3,477 have been travelers getting on flights in Ogdensburg. For all of 2021, the city’s airport saw a total of 10,292 passengers getting on a total of 613 Skywest flights.
OBPA officials anticipate their passenger count to increase after Contour Air takes over on July 1. Earlier this year, their current air carrier, Skywest, announced it would pull out of Ogdensburg. The U.S. Department of Transportation, which subsidizes Ogdensburg flights through the Essential Air Service program, ordered Skywest to stay until the OBPA found a replacement. Skywest then went from 12 flights per week in and out, as per the terms of its contract, to four per week.
During the meeting discussion, OBPA board member Nicole A. Terminelli suggested getting Ogdensburg flights listed as an option on booking websites like Expedia and Cheap Flights.
“We’re missing a huge market by not being on there,” she said.
In the meantime, Contour is offering tickets from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia starting at $69. Passengers also have the option of buying a ticket that takes them from the city to Philadelphia, then on a connecting flight to other major air hubs both in the United States and internationally.
Airport Manager Stephanie A. Saracco said she hopes they can advertise Countour’s lower rates to air travelers from Ottawa. On Thursday, Google’s feature to book airline tickets shows tickets to Ottawa from Philadelphia starting at more than $400.
“It’s a substantial difference,” Ms. Saracco said.
