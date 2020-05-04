OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg International Airport Manager Stephanie Sarraco said a lack of passengers caused United Airlines to seek a waiver from the United States Department of Transportation concerning its obligations as an Essential Air Service airline.
“United Airlines got a waiver from the Department of Transportation to pull back on their flights and they will be flying one flight a day to Washington, D.C., and they will not be flying to Chicago,” Ms. Sarraco said.
The airline expects to return to its regular schedule at the end of June.
Allegiant Airlines, which offers direct flights to Orlando and Tampa Bay, have been canceling flights due to lack of passengers since the COVID-19 crisis swept the country
“Right now there are still two flights left this month, Friday and next Monday, which are still scheduled,” Ms. Sarraco said. “And then they had a scheduled hiatus that we’ve known about since last fall. The next flight out would be June 24.”
United Airlines, which operates Skywest, obtained a waiver to fly to only one destination from any airport in which it has two or more destinations. The waiver is for its operations nationwide, Ms. Sarraco said.
General aviation activity has also been diminished, but the airport will remain open, Ms. Sarraco said.
“We are an essential service as defined by the federal government,” she said. “We’re open, we’ve been open, we are here and available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.